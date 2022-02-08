'If we can do it, you can do it': Schaumburg mayor uses state of village address to urge in-person work

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly's State of the Village address Tuesday was filled with examples of the local economy meeting and beating the challenges of the pandemic, but it also included one request to the members of the business community in his audience.

"There is one thing we need from you, and that is not to be afraid to return to work," Dailly said. "If we are to survive as the type of community we are and progress, people need to safely return to work. The village of Schaumburg has kept its doors open to the public for over a year and a half now. If we can do it, you can do it too."

For the rest of his address to the members of the Schaumburg Business Association, Dailly told business leaders what the village had been doing for them.

He touched on the importance of infrastructure to both residents and businesses, and how the village's $47 million capital improvement plan for the year ahead was being aided by $4.9 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

"Schaumburg recognizes a solid infrastructure is vitally important and remains a key reason why so many residents love living here and why businesses choose to locate here," Dailly said. "Good streets is what helps to keep customers coming back to Schaumburg."

Highlights of the past year included the 50th anniversary of Woodfield Mall, the nation's fifth largest shopping center; the Frontier League championship of the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team; and the opening of numerous new businesses. Among them were Bearology, Crubl Cookies, Eggmania, Peppa Pig World of Play, Popeyes, Selfie WRLD, Shabu-You, Smashburger, Waroeng and Xtra Mile Running.

More recent openings were had by Belong Gaming at Streets of Woodfield, X Golf in the former Punch Bowl Social building, Burrito Parrilla Mexicana in the former McDonald's on Higgins Road, and Planet Fitness in the former Barnes & Noble building on Golf Road.

Coming this year are a Carvana "car vending machine" at 1717 Penny Lane, just south of I-90; Physicians Immediate Care at 405 W. Golf Road; Kiddie Academy at 1121 E. Higgins Road; and a new Northwest Community Hospital facility on Roselle Road at Farmgate Drive.

"One project we're very excited about becoming a reality is Tony's Fresh Market to occupy the former Dominick's space in Town Square," Dailly said. "The village board recently worked with Tony's and agreed on a deal that will include an investment of $13 million, 200 jobs, increased economic activity for Town Square and an enhanced Schaumburg tax base."

There's also much anticipation for further growth north of I-90, with Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to anchor a new entertainment district on the east side of Meacham Road. On the west side, the Veridian development is seeing preparations for The District -- a collection of restaurants, stores and entertainment venues -- an urban-style park, and continued construction of DR Horton's Veridian Point rowhomes that are barely staying ahead of demand, Dailly said.

One of the other highlights of the year, he said, was being designated a Better Business Town by the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

"This is a new designation from the BBB to identify highly engaged local communities that actively promote an ethical and trustworthy business marketplace," Dailly said. "It was certainly an honor to receive this award and we could not have done so without the support of great businesses like you and the ongoing support in the community from the Schaumburg Business Association."