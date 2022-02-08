GoFundMe page set up for families of 2 people killed in Batavia crash

A memorial has been placed on the south side of Fabyan Parkway near Van Nortwick Avenue in Batavia, where two young men were killed in a crash Sunday night. Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

An online fundraiser is being conducted to aid the families of two men killed in a crash Sunday night in Batavia.

The GoFundMe.com page is called "Brian and Farzin's Memorial."

"They were some of my best friends. They were also, sons, brothers, classmates, best friends, car mates and family to many. I hope to raise money to help out the two beautiful family's that are grieving during these hard times. We thank you all for the love and support," wrote the page's organizer, Mia Estrada.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, people had donated $1,400.

No funeral arrangements for Brian Froehlich, 18, of Elburn, or Farzin Khamis-Zadegan, 21, of Batavia, have been announced yet.

Batavia police confirmed Froehlich was a student at St. Charles North High School. Deputy Chief Eric Blowers said Tuesday there is no new information about what caused the crash.

It happened in the 700 block of Fabyan Parkway, between Van Nortwick Avenue and Carriage Drive. Khamis-Zadegan was driving a Ford Mustang west when the car crossed into the eastbound lanes and was hit on the passenger side by a Kia Optima.

The 37-year-old driver of the Optima and her 6-year-old son have been released from the hospital. Police on Tuesday did not know if another son, age 12, has been released.