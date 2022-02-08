Driver injured in Kildeer crash

An SUV crash in Kildeer sent the driver to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the Lake Zurich Fire Department, the SUV was found on its side about 6:15 p.m. after crashing into a fence near Concorde Banquets on North Rand Road.

The unidentified driver was heading south on Rand before losing control of the SUV.

First responders had to cut the driver from the SUV, authorities said. The driver was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington.

Both directions of Rand Road were temporarily shut down after the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.