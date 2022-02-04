Two-vehicle crash in Streamwood closes Lake Street

A two-vehicle crash with an extrication has closed Lake Street in both directions near the Naperville Road intersection in Streamwood.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. and images from the scene show one vehicle crashed into the side of another vehicle.

Emergency workers appear to have removed the top of the vehicle that was struck in the side and are attempting to remove someone from inside the damaged vehicle.

There is no word yet on the extent of any of the occupants' injuries.