One person seriously injured in four-vehicle crash in Bartlett

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-vehicle crash this morning in Barlett, police said.

Lake Street remained closed in both directions between Naperville Road and Lambert Lane following the crash reported just before 7 a.m., Bartlett Deputy Chief of Support Services Geoffrey Pretkelis said

Initially, the collision was reported as a two-vehicle crash in Streamwood.

Images from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into the side of another vehicle.

Emergency workers appeared to have removed the top of the vehicle that was struck on the side to remove someone from inside.

The Bartlett Fire Protection District said no further information was immediately available.

Pretkelis said the police department's traffic crash team is investigating the crash.