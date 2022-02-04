 

One person seriously injured in four-vehicle crash in Bartlett

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 2/4/2022 10:27 AM

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-vehicle crash this morning in Barlett, police said.

Lake Street remained closed in both directions between Naperville Road and Lambert Lane following the crash reported just before 7 a.m., Bartlett Deputy Chief of Support Services Geoffrey Pretkelis said

 

Initially, the collision was reported as a two-vehicle crash in Streamwood.

Images from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into the side of another vehicle.

Emergency workers appeared to have removed the top of the vehicle that was struck on the side to remove someone from inside.

The Bartlett Fire Protection District said no further information was immediately available.

Pretkelis said the police department's traffic crash team is investigating the crash.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 