 

DuPage Republican strategist joins Sullivan ticket as lieutenant governor candidate

  • Kathleen Murphy

    Kathleen Murphy

  • Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville is running for the Republican nomination for governor on a ticket with governor candidate Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg in the June 28 primary.

    Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville is running for the Republican nomination for governor on a ticket with governor candidate Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg in the June 28 primary. Courtesy of Jesse Sullivan campaign

  • 2022 Republican candidates for Illinois governor. Upper from left, Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine. Lower left, Paul Schimpf, Jesse Sullivan

    2022 Republican candidates for Illinois governor. Upper from left, Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine. Lower left, Paul Schimpf, Jesse Sullivan

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 2/4/2022 12:49 PM

GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan has chosen Republican strategist and communications expert Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville as his running mate for lieutenant governor, he announced Friday.

Murphy previously worked as a top aide on election campaigns for former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, a Wheaton Republican.

 

Sullivan, 37, and Murphy, 43, are among five Republican tickets vying for their party's nomination in the June 28 primary.

Murphy is president of Breakthrough Ideas, a conservative advocacy network that's been critical of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his COVID-19 mitigation and tax policies, among other issues.

"I know what it's like to wonder if you're going to be able to make ends meet, and I am eager to represent working moms across the state in Springfield," Murphy said in a statement.

"Our children are hurting. I've seen it firsthand. Our school system is failing our kids, our economy is lagging behind our neighbors, and Illinois simply cannot afford four more years of J.B. Pritzker," she said.

Murphy was communications director for Ives' 2018 primary run against former Gov. Bruce Rauner and during Ives' 2020 campaign against Democratic Congressman Sean Casten.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sullivan is a venture capitalist who lives in Petersburg.

"She is a devoted mother of two, a passionate advocate for the rights of children and parents, and a free thinker who will fight relentlessly for parents and families at a time when they are under attack," Sullivan said.

Murphy was born in Naperville and grew up in Wheaton. She is active at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wheaton and served on the Family Shelter Service board.

Sullivan is running in a crowded race in the June 28 primary against state Sen. Darren Bailey of Louisville, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, businessman Gary Rabine of McHenry and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Monroe County.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'Nobody's pushover': Governor candidate Richard Irvin on COVID-19, crime and his GOP record
Related Article
'Nobody's pushover': Governor candidate Richard Irvin on COVID-19, crime and his GOP record
 
Suburban politicians hope to be at the top of the ticket on statewide ballot
Related Article
Suburban politicians hope to be at the top of the ticket on statewide ballot
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 