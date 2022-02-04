DuPage Republican strategist joins Sullivan ticket as lieutenant governor candidate

Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville is running for the Republican nomination for governor on a ticket with governor candidate Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg in the June 28 primary. Courtesy of Jesse Sullivan campaign

GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan has chosen Republican strategist and communications expert Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville as his running mate for lieutenant governor, he announced Friday.

Murphy previously worked as a top aide on election campaigns for former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, a Wheaton Republican.

Sullivan, 37, and Murphy, 43, are among five Republican tickets vying for their party's nomination in the June 28 primary.

Murphy is president of Breakthrough Ideas, a conservative advocacy network that's been critical of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his COVID-19 mitigation and tax policies, among other issues.

"I know what it's like to wonder if you're going to be able to make ends meet, and I am eager to represent working moms across the state in Springfield," Murphy said in a statement.

"Our children are hurting. I've seen it firsthand. Our school system is failing our kids, our economy is lagging behind our neighbors, and Illinois simply cannot afford four more years of J.B. Pritzker," she said.

Murphy was communications director for Ives' 2018 primary run against former Gov. Bruce Rauner and during Ives' 2020 campaign against Democratic Congressman Sean Casten.

Sullivan is a venture capitalist who lives in Petersburg.

"She is a devoted mother of two, a passionate advocate for the rights of children and parents, and a free thinker who will fight relentlessly for parents and families at a time when they are under attack," Sullivan said.

Murphy was born in Naperville and grew up in Wheaton. She is active at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wheaton and served on the Family Shelter Service board.

Sullivan is running in a crowded race in the June 28 primary against state Sen. Darren Bailey of Louisville, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, businessman Gary Rabine of McHenry and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Monroe County.