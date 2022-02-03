Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake in the Hills, fire deputy chief says
Updated 2/3/2022 1:29 PM
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Lake in the Hills, the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District deputy chief said.
Crews responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of West Algonquin Road, near Pyott Road, where they found a pickup truck rolled over, Deputy Chief John Knebl said.
The man in the vehicle was dead and no one was taken to the hospital, he said.
The fire protection district remained on the scene for about five hours to light up the area for the crash investigation, he said.
An attempt to reach the Lake in the Hills Police Department Thursday morning was not immediately successful.
McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein declined to comment pending next-of-kin notification.
