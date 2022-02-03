Crash closes southbound Route 12 in Fox Lake
Updated 2/3/2022 2:38 PM
A crash early this afternoon has closed southbound lanes on Route 12 at Route 134 in Fox Lake.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
Traffic website Sigalert is reporting significant delays on Route 12 in both directions.
There is no immediate information on injuries or the number of vehicles involved.
