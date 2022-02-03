Addison man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl during home invasion

An Addison man has been charged with invading a home and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Bail was set Thursday at $1 million bail for Teodoro Garcia, 29, of the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.

He is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault -- victim under age 13 and one count of home invasion -- causing injury.

All are felonies punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

According to authorities, around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Garcia entered the girl's apartment in Addison and found her and her siblings alone. He then went into her bedroom, where she was playing with a sibling. Garcia told the sibling to leave the room and ordered the victim to remove her clothes, authorities said.

After she refused and fought back, Garcia punched the girl in the face and choked her before taking off her clothes and sexually assaulting her, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

When the girl's parents returned home, a sibling found Garcia in a bathroom, the news release said. The father confronted Garcia, who authorities say swung at the father with a knife and ran away.

The victim and her parents saw Garcia walking on a street on Sunday, and the father detained him until police arrived.

"The allegations against Mr. Garcia are beyond disturbing," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "This young girl, her siblings and her parents have every right to feel safe in their home. It is alleged that Mr. Garcia violated the sanctity their home provided in the worst possible way."

If Garcia posts bond, he cannot have any contact with anyone younger than 18, except for supervised contact with his children.