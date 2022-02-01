Still time to enjoy Naperville Restaurant Week

The 2022 Naperville Restaurant Week runs through Sunday with discounts at dozens of eateries. Courtesy of the Naperville Convention and Visitors Bureau

Even though the ninth annual Naperville Restaurant Week has been in full swing since mid-January, there's still plenty of time to enjoy discounts at dozens of city eateries.

Whether you're looking for a hearty steak or a decadent dessert -- or maybe you're simply craving pizza at WhirlyBall -- Naperville Restaurant Week is spread across all corners of the city. The "Week's" three-week window closes on Sunday, which will lead nicely into the Valentine's Day rush for local restaurants.

"This is the best time to do this for our restaurants," said Christine Jeffries, president of the Naperville Downtown Partnership. "It's slower. It's usually cold. So we try to spice up the food choices during these couple of weeks."

Naperville Restaurant Week has avoided the COVID-19 pitfalls seen throughout the dining industry. The 2020 edition happened before the shutdowns hit. Last year's event not only took place, but organizers added a second round to coincide with Chicago's restaurant week that was pushed to March and April.

Depending on the feedback, Jeffries said, it's possible the city may offer a second restaurant week like last year. The focus, though, is on finishing strong these last few days.

"You could pretty much go international with all the options," she said. "There's really something for everyone."

Jeffries said between 30 and 35 restaurants are participating this year, although the event is open to any of the more than 300 dining spots in the city. Interested restaurateurs just need to sign up at the Dine Naperville website and list their discount or the "prix fixe" meal they'll offer at a set price.

The options this year are fascinating. City newcomers like Zade's Lounge and Ben and Jerry's are on the daily discount list, while prix fixe meals are available at Vasili's Mediterranean, Paris Bistro and other spots. A full list of participating restaurants also can be found at the Dine Naperville website.

"By design, we wanted to be welcoming for everybody," Jeffries said. "Naperville is over 40 square miles, so you're not just going to find restaurants downtown. It's a very good mix."