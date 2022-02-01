Shovel associated with groundbreaking development 50 years ago returned to Vernon Hills

This ceremonial shovel was said to be treasured by former Vernon Hills Village President John Sullivan as representing a significant moment in the development of the village. It was in the garage in a family home in Florida and was recently returned to the village. Courtesy of Jean Sullivan

The black-handled ceremonial shovel on the right, dates from 1971 and is among groundbreaking mementos kept at Vernon Hills village hall. Courtesy of village of Vernon Hills

Former Vernon Hills Trustee and Village President John Sullivan was said to have treasured this ceremonial shovel as representing a significant moment in the development of the village. Courtesy of Jean Sullivan

The bottom is a bit rusty, but Vernon Hills officials are happy to have a symbol of a defining time in village history back in house.

Uncovered recently in a garage in Florida, the ceremonial chrome-plated shovel was used by former village Trustee and President John T. Sullivan on Nov. 5, 1971.

Sullivan was among those breaking ground for the New Century Town subdivision, a landmark project north of Route 60. The previous spring, the village had annexed 591 acres for New Century Town, which envisioned the 140-store Hawthorn shopping mall as part of the plan.

"This piece of memorabilia and the NCT groundbreaking event were said to be treasured by former Village President Sullivan as he knew this was a significant moment in the development of Vernon Hills," according to Assistant Village Manager Jon Petrillo.

It's also a reminder of one of the village's first power couples. About the same time the groundbreaking projects were taking shape, Sullivan's wife, Delores, was instrumental in establishing the Vernon Hills Park District.

As one the first major planned neighborhoods in the area meant to connect residents with parks, schools and retail, New Century Town set the table for what was to come.

The subdivision was developed to include 1,278 condominiums, townhouses and single-family homes. It was the largest subdivision in the village until the advent of Gregg's Landing in the late 1990s and still ranks second.

Sullivan was a village trustee from 1967 to 1969 and village president from 1969 to 1981. During that time, the village population increased more than 10-fold.

The approval of New Century Town ignited a growth spurt of annexations and subdivisions, including Deerpath, with 1,262 homes south of Route 60.

"This was a town of maybe 1,000 (residents)," said Thom Koch Jr., a village trustee since 1993.

"Three big keys were the mall, New Century Town and Deerpath. That's really what established Vernon Hills," added Koch, who has lived in New Century Town since the late 1980s.

Hawthorn Mall opened in late 1973 north and west of Milwaukee Avenue and Townline Road as the centerpiece of what has become a vast retail base.

Round Lake Beach resident Jean Sullivan was married to John and Dolores' son, Stephen, for 18 years and was at the New Century Town groundbreaking.

Stephen and Jean divorced, but Jean remained close with her former in-laws. They were "both very proud of what was accomplished in the village and what was to come," she said.

Dolores Sullivan died in 1993, and John Sullivan moved to Florida a few years later. John died in 2017. Stephen Sullivan, who had moved in to help his father during his last years, acquired the house and belongings.

Stephen died Dec. 16. The shovel was found in the garage, and a daughter texted Jean a picture to see if she remembered it.

"I suggested that Vernon Hills may want it since it was a piece of the village's early history," Jean Sullivan said.

Petrillo told her the village would love to have it. He presented the donation and read some background at the Jan. 18 village board meeting regarding its significance.

Over the years, dozens of ceremonial shovels have been yielded as Vernon Hills grew to include an array of businesses, corporate facilities, schools, parks and civic and entertainment venues.

Koch was among those at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Hawthorn 2.0 -- a $252 million mall remake last March.

"It's especially unique in that we're totally rebuilding the mall now," Koch said of Sullivan's shovel.

The family name is memorialized in the park district's Sullivan Community Center as well as Sullivan Woods and Sullivan Drive.