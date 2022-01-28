Mount Prospect taking a closer look at its commissions

Volunteer boards and commissions serve as a key artery to civic life in Mount Prospect, giving elected officials valuable advice on everything from planning and zoning, police and fire personnel decisions, special events, and the village's sister city relationship with Sevres, France.

But lately, some citizens and village board members have questioned whether those panels sufficiently represent the community's diversity and whether they should be restructured or expanded.

Board members discussed possible future steps during a marathon virtual meeting Tuesday. Ideas floated included creating commissions devoted to the arts and the environment, and the establishment of term limits for members.

However, Mayor Paul Hoefert said removing well-serving volunteers over longevity "is not a rational reason, and I think, frankly, some would find that discriminatory."

"I think it's important to have institutional knowledge," Trustee Colleen Saccotelli added.

Trustee Peggy Pissarreck said she favors using publicity as a recruitment tool, perhaps spotlighting volunteers in village newsletters. She also would consider reviewing questions on volunteer applications to see if they could be made more relevant.

Several commission chairs spoke with the board, including Economic Development Commission Chair James Drew, who acknowledged that the all-male panel could be more diverse.

"My committee could use additional people with technical background," added Joe Donnelly, who chairs the planning and zoning commission. "When I came on the board, which was many years ago, we had three architects, three engineers. Now I'm the only engineer on there. There are no more architects on here."

Some residents said that their applications for the commissions had been ignored.

One, Tamara Brey, said she submitted an application in April 2021 and even left a detailed voicemail, but didn't receive any acknowledgment until October and has not been chosen for any panel.

"It has been somewhat of a discouraging process from my end," she said.

Hoefert admitted that in the past, it was the village's practice to receive applications and not necessarily respond immediately. But he said officials are now making a conscious attempt to respond to applicants.