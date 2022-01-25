Palatine man charged with breaking into Mount Prospect apartment, attacking resident

A 30-year-old Palatine man faces homes invasion and aggravated battery charges after police say he broke into a Mount Prospect apartment in November and attacked a resident.

Zenovii Bliusovych, of the 0-100 block of Renaissance Place, was arrested Jan. 20 by Mount Prospect police, following an investigation into the Nov. 13 break-in on the 1500 block of North River West Court, authorities said.

According to Mount Prospect police, officers called to the residence at about 1:41 a.m. learned that a man who appeared intoxicated had entered the apartment through an unlocked door and refused to leave. The man then began attacking a male resident and attempted to strangle him, police said.

The victim was able to yell to his girlfriend, who was in another room of the apartment. She called 911 and helped fight off the attacker, who then fled the residence, police said. The man was gone when officers arrived.

Police said detectives identified Bliusovych as the offender and arrested him last week. He appeared in court on the felony charges Friday, when a judge set his bond at $35,000, police said.

Bliusovych, who faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of home invasion, is scheduled to return to court Feb. 4.