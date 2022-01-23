The Week That Was: Ribfest to Wheaton? 2nd Aurora cop dies of COVID. Offensive creek name gone.

Patrons line up for barbecue during the 2019 edition of Ribfest in Naperville's Knoch Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Ribfest organizers are cooking up a plan to bring the summer tradition to Wheaton. After 32 years in Naperville and a COVID-19 hiatus, the 2022 edition of Ribfest could serve up slow-cooked barbecue goodness at the DuPage County fairgrounds. And the festival would be over Father's Day weekend, also Juneteenth weekend.

An Aurora police sergeant has died from complications of COVID-19, the department's second virus-related death in just more than a week. Sgt. Ken Thurman, 51, contracted COVID-19 while serving the Aurora community, police said in a statement, and he died Wednesday.

The name of a 15-mile creek in Lake County considered hurtful to Native Americans is officially off the books. It will be a while before the signs and official designations are replaced, but the creek that makes its way to Long Lake is now officially Manitou Creek.

A woman accused of maltreating 14 dogs, three of which died, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor animal cruelty. Emily Chesterfield, who lived near South Elgin and now lives in Carpentersville, accepted a sentence of 24 months of probation and two days in jail.

Citing a long list of accomplishments over the past year, Mount Prospect trustees on Tuesday gave Village Manager Michael Cassady a contract extension through 2027, a 4% pay raise and a $22,000 bonus. Cassady will be paid an annual $256,620 salary with the pay hike.

An aviation company based at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling wants to build a new hangar at the facility. Wheeling trustees Monday reviewed Hawthorne Global Aviation Services' plans for a 0,000-square-foot hangar with 6,900 square feet of office space at the airport, which is jointly owned by Wheeling and Prospect Heights but is independently operated.

Cary and Lake in the Hills officials announced Tuesday that the villages are seeking representation after some municipal wells were found in 2021 to be contaminated. Low-levels of chemicals known as PFAS were detected early last year, authorities said.