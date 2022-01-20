'Our entire department is mourning': Aurora police sergeant dies of COVID-19

An Aurora police sergeant has died from complications of COVID-19, the department's second virus-related death in just more than a week.

Sgt. Ken Thurman contracted COVID-19 while serving the Aurora community, police said in a statement. Thurman, 51, died Wednesday.

The day before, police attended the funeral for officer Brian Shields, who died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 11. He also was 51.

"This has been an extremely difficult few weeks for the men and women of the Aurora Police Department," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in the statement. "Our entire department is mourning; please keep our APD family in your thoughts and prayers."

Thurman was sworn in as an Aurora police officer on May 30, 2000.

About three years later, he joined the department's community-oriented policing unit. After he was promoted to sergeant in 2008, Thurman held various roles as a patrol supervisor, jail supervisor, and, most recently, as patrol support sergeant.

He also took a leading role in a program to roll out police-worn body cameras, fleet cameras and a digital evidence unit.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Shields graduated from the University of Illinois with a master's degree in journalism. He worked as a reporter for the Times of Northwest Indiana, Kane County Chronicle and the Aurora Beacon-News before becoming a police officer in 2005. Shields later earned a second master's degree in biblical studies from Moody Theological Seminary.

"He loved making connections and helping the community," his obituary read. "He always took time to listen, gave solid advice and brought his own style to the job."

COVID-19 was the leading cause of deaths among U.S. law enforcement in 2021, killing 301 officers, according to a National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum report.