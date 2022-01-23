Fire leaves McHenry home uninhabitable; No injuries reported

No injuries were reported after fire broke out Saturday night in a McHenry home, leaving the residence uninhabitable, authorities said.

According to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the two-story home in the 5000 block of Abbington Drive at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find smoke and flames showing from the first- and second-floor exteriors of the residence, officials said.

The home's occupants escaped safely while fire crews quickly deployed hose lines to the exterior and interior of the residence, bringing the blaze under control in 10 about minutes and fully extinguished in 20 minutes, authorities said.

No damage estimate was available Sunday and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire district, officials said.

Authorities said firefighters from Crystal Lake assisted at the scene, while Cary, Lake Villa, Round Lake and Spring Grove firefighters assisted with station coverage.