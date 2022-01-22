 

Waukegan man charged in Wauconda hit-and-run

    Wauconda Police released this image of the hit-and-run crash on Main Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 9.

 
Dave Oberhelman
 
 
Updated 1/22/2022

Wauconda police charged a Waukegan man in relation to a Jan. 9 hit-and-run involving three parked cars.

Randall Grover, 24, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of an accident, driving too fast for conditions, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage, police said.

 

At about 5 a.m., a black Hyundai Veloster headed north on Barrington Road near Main Street in Wauconda left the road and collided into three parked vehicles along Main Street, police said.

The car was heavily damaged and its air bags deployed. The driver left the scene, nearly hitting an oncoming truck as the vehicle headed east on Route 176 toward Fairfield Road, police said.

Wauconda police credited the community's help with its investigation that led to nabbing the suspect.

