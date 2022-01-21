Belong Gaming Arena soon to open at Streets of Woodfield

Belong Gaming Arena on the upper level of The Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg, around the corner from Dick's Sporting Goods, is preparing to open soon. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Belong Gaming Arena in Space 173 of The Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg is preparing to open soon. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The crew of Belong Gaming Arena poses in the new location in Space 173 of The Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Belong Gaming Arena at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg, the newest location in the British-launched chain's U.S. expansion, is preparing for a soft opening as soon as it passes a final village inspection.

The 6,190-square-foot arena equipped with 64 gaming stations is located in Space 173, above the entrance to the Laugh Out Loud Improv Comedy Company.

Not to be confused with a video gambling facility, Belong Gaming locations are gathering places for esports players who can compete against one another using the venue's computers and gaming consoles.

Players are charged through debit cards issued by the business rather than with coins or other currency.

The company operates 27 sites in the United Kingdom and Schaumburg's is the fifth location to open in the U.S. since August, officials said.

Other U.S. venues are in the Houston, Dallas, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio areas.

Each location has its own competitive squad, such as the Pearland Archers, Grapevine Guards and Franklin Phantoms.

Streets of Woodfield will host the Schaumburg Foxes.

Rishika Mahtani, director of shopping center marketing for Streets of Woodfield, said Belong Gaming will be a welcome new draw to the area.

"We absolutely love the benefit Belong Gaming will bring," Mahtani said. "Gaming is so popular right now. It'll be a great addition to our tenant base."

The business expected to begin operating Friday but still had to complete a final inspection, village officials said.

Once open, operating hours will be 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.