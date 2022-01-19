 

Addison bank robbed for the second time in less than a week

  • Authorities say this man robbed the Chase bank branch at 600 W. Lake St. in Addison on Wednesday morning.

By Nicola Andrews
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/19/2022 5:06 PM

A Chase bank in Addison was robbed Wednesday morning in the second theft in five days, the FBI said.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the bank at 600 W. Lake St., demanded money and displayed a gun, according to the news release.

 

The robber was described as a thin Black man his early 50s who stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing sunglasses along with a black jacket, black beanie and black face mask, according to the FBI.

The bank also was robbed Friday. The suspect in that case was described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He did not display a weapon or make any threats but gave a bank worker a note demanding money, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

