MLK Day of Service brings out volunteers to clean Cook forest preserves

Beer cans and other litter were what Deb Toscano of Buffalo Grove and her son Will picked up as they walked the Grove Portage Trail at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Jenny Sasena with Isabelle Dewan, 10, of Glenview came out to River Trails Nature Center in Northbrook to clean the woods in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Deb Toscano and her son Will of Buffalo Grove walk the Grove Portage Trail at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Forest Preserves of Cook County celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service with volunteers cleaning up trails and nature centers Monday.

Cleanups were scheduled at a number of spots, including River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.

"It's an opportunity for people to give back not just to the community but nature itself in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., who has always talked about giving back to the community, giving back to family, friends and strangers," said Jerry Attere, naturalist at River Trail.

Deb Toscano of Buffalo Grove and her son Will pitched in, walking the quiet Grove Portage Trail and hearing nothing but the crunch of frozen snow under their feet.

Will was doing volunteer hours for National Honor Society credit, and they picked up items including beer cans and cardboard for more than an hour.

"We love it so much we are going to come back," Deb Toscano said.