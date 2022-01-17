Memorial service set for former 'Bachelorette' contestant, Batavia grad Clint Arlis

Batavia resident Clint Arlis, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," died last week, according to authorities. Courtesy of ABC

A memorial service will be held Wednesday for 2005 Batavia High School graduate Clint Arlis, a past contestant on the ABC-TV show "The Bachelorette" and a star wrestler at Batavia High School.

The memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Yurs Funeral Home, 771 W. State St., Geneva.

The Batavia Police Department continues to investigate the death of Clint Arlis, a past contestant on the ABC-TV show "The Bachelorette," who was found dead at his home on Papermill Hill Drive in Batavia last Tuesday afternoon.

Police do not expect foul play in the death of the 34-year-old. The Batavia Police Department and the Kane County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

Arlis was a 2005 Batavia High School graduate and appeared on the 11th season of "The Bachelorette" in 2015. He was a captain of the Bulldog wrestling team.

Following graduation, he wrestled at the University of Illinois and placed 7th in the Big 10 tournament his senior year. The Clint Arlis Wrestling Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor his life and legacy. To donate, go to gofund.me/36b9d0e0

Arlis studied architecture as an undergraduate and received a dual master's degree in architecture and civil engineering, graduating with honors, according to his obituary.

"His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence," Batavia wrestling coach Scott Bayer said on Twitter.

"The Bachelorette" castmate Nick Viall expressed his sorrow on Twitter.

"A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon," he said in his Twitter post.