Franklin Park man charged in Round Lake woman's overdose in Glenview

A Franklin Park man has been charged with drug-induced homicide in the death of a Round Lake woman in Glenview, officials said Monday.

Troy Campbell, 43, of the 9500 block of Franklin Avenue, is accused of providing the fatal dose to Dina Doyle, 40, in August 2018, according to a news release from the Glenview Police Department.

Doyle died at Glenbrook Hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Campbell in March 2020, but he had moved to Texas, the release said. He eventually returned to Illinois, and, on Jan. 15, he was arrested by Franklin Park police.