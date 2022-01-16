The Week That Was: Forge Club razed, Haymarket sues Itasca, Great America president mourned

The Forge Club, a once-exclusive dinner club that operated for 43 years off Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills, was demolished Wednesday to make way for a fifth building at the South Lake Industrial Center. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Forge Club, a members-only refuge with rustic charm for 43 years in Vernon Hills, was demolished Wednesday. Work on the site at 634 S. Milwaukee Ave. continued over the week as the area is cleared for a fifth building in the South Lake Industrial Center.

Haymarket Center filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the village of Itasca, claiming officials violated civil rights laws by rejecting plans for an addiction treatment and recovery facility in the DuPage County town. The lawsuit calls on a federal judge to allow Haymarket to move forward with what advocates say is a desperately needed rehab center.

Authorities charged an 80-year-old man Monday with aggravated arson, accusing him of setting a fire Jan. 7 that damaged a multiunit apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Paul C. Strusiner, who police say lived in the 96-unit complex, is charged with the felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The theme park industry was reeling with the death Sunday of Charles "Hank" Salemi, president of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Industry colleagues, roller coaster afficionados, tourism and local officials remembered Salemi as someone who led Great America and Six Flags with flair.

Electric Gamebox is aiming to become the next group entertainment evolution, and suburban Chicago game enthusiasts will soon be the first in the state to experience it. The first Illinois location begins a soft opening at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook on Saturday, Jan. 22, with an official opening event on Feb. 3.

Elgin's crime rate reached a 50-year low in 2021, police chief Ana Lalley told Elgin City Council members Wednesday. Elgin had 1,293 "Group A" crimes in 2021, a 9% decrease from the previous year. By comparison, there were 2,659 serious crimes in 1972, despite a population about half of what it is now, and 4,905 in 1989.

The former Randall 15 movie theater in Batavia could be showing films again by the end of the year. Mayor Jeff Schielke confirmed Wednesday that Emagine Entertainment would be the new operator. The new space will feature a 94-foot-wide screen called an Emax as part of remodeling.