Haymarket sues Itasca over village's rejection of addiction rehab center

After a rally in Usher Park, a large crowd walked through downtown Itasca in 2019 in opposition to a proposed drug and alcohol treatment facility. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019

Brittany Sosa of Roselle embraces a picture of her family during an Itasca Plan Commission meeting over the Haymarket proposal at Lake Park High School West. Sosa's dad, featured in the picture, died in a 2016 heroin overdose. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

The former Holiday Inn in Itasca is the site of a controversial proposal for a treatment center for people with drug and alcohol addictions. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Haymarket Center filed a federal discrimination lawsuit Tuesday against the village of Itasca, claiming elected officials violated civil rights laws by denying the nonprofit's request to open an addiction treatment and recovery facility in the DuPage County town.

The lawsuit opens a new legal front in a two-and-a-half-year controversy over the project. After more than 35 public hearings, Itasca trustees in November unanimously rejected Haymarket's proposal to turn a shuttered Holiday Inn into a 240-bed rehab center.

The complaint calls the board's decision "intentionally discriminatory, arbitrary, capricious, without basis, and unreasonable." The suit also names as defendants Mayor Jeffrey Pruyn, the Itasca Plan Commission, Itasca Fire Protection District, Itasca School Elementary District 10 and Superintendent Craig Benes.

The complaint alleges officials violated the Fair Housing Act and other laws that afford people with substance use disorders the same rights as individuals with disabilities.

Federal prosecutors also have launched a separate investigation into whether the village ran afoul of anti-discrimination laws.

Village officials did not immediately return requests for comment.

From nearly the start, Haymarket faced an uphill battle in its second attempt at offering treatment services within DuPage to help combat the scourge of opioid addiction. In 2020, 112 people died from opioid overdoses in DuPage, a grim record and an increase of 17% compared to the 96 reported in 2019.

Almost four years ago, Haymarket, a Chicago-based provider, was denied a bid to start a 16-bed satellite program in Wheaton.

But Haymarket encountered heavy resistance in Itasca.

An opposition group formed by residents argued the facility would strain police and fire emergency services, despite Haymarket's assurances that it would contract with a private ambulance provider to handle, at minimum, basic life support calls generated by the facility. Haymarket also pledged to contract with an additional private ambulance company if needed.

"The biggest hurdle we face to addressing substance use disorders is stigma -- it prevents those who need it from getting treatment, and stands in the way of making more lifesaving treatment available," Haymarket President and CEO Dan Lustig said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "Expanding immediate access to care for people with substance use disorders regardless of ability to pay has been Haymarket Center's mission for more than 46 years. We are committed to bringing a new comprehensive treatment center to a region that faces a significant lack of treatment beds and programs while the need for these services continues to rise."

Access Living, a disability rights organization, is representing Haymarket in court. The group raised the issue of ADA compliance in a June 2020 letter to village attorneys. Two attorneys for Access Living said Haymarket should have been allowed to seek a special-use permit to operate as a health care facility.

Instead, Itasca officials deemed the project to be a planned development application, arguing the proposed use of the property represented a mixed use of residential and medical.

"The intentional and orchestrated discriminatory conduct across Itasca's key governmental entities is designed to interfere with the rights of Haymarket Center, the people with disabilities it serves, and their families," Access Living Senior Attorney Mary Rosenberg said in a statement. "The concerted actions to delay and refuse operation of Haymarket Center's health care facility have had, and will continue to have, devastating consequences to people in need of treatment for substance use disorders."

Itasca's mayor gave his first extensive comments on Haymarket's plans reading a prepared statement before the board voted against the project.

"Early on, it was clear the potential financial burden of Haymarket would be heavy on Itasca," Pruyn said.

There also was talk of seeking grant money from the state to ease the potential financial burden on the village. But the mayor said Itasca could not count on "unknown dollars."

"It was clear to state elected officials, county elected officials and local officials," Pruyn said, "that one of the smallest communities was going to have to absorb 100% of the cost, risk and burden of servicing a facility that would be accepting residents beyond Itasca."