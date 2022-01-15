Sled dogs and s'mores draw visitors to Winterfest in Vernon Hills

"Aspen," a Siberian husky, is part of Winterfest at Century Park Arboretum in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Leslie Jannusch of Vernon Hills helps her son Gibson, 4, blow out the flame on his marshmallow while making s'mores during Winterfest at Century Park Arboretum in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Brooke Ellerson, 11, of Vernon Hills tries to catch her dad Joe on the ice rink while Winterfest takes place at Century Park Arboretum in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kirk Soblev of Vernon Hills and his son Lucas, 5, line up for the horse-drawn, rubber-tired "sleigh ride" during Winterfest at Century Park Arboretum in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kapri Gray, 13, of Vernon Hills pets sled dogs during Winterfest at Century Park Arboretum in Vernon Hills Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

With the exception of a lack of snow on the sled hill due to a recent thaw, Winterfest went on as planned at the Century Park Pavilion in Vernon Hills Saturday.

Ice skating, s'mores by the fire, sled dog demonstrations and rides on a horse drawn, rubber-tired "sleigh" were part of the festivities at the three-hour event that was expected to draw 200 people.

"It's a nice outdoor activity that people can do," said Jack Scherer, recreation supervisor for the Vernon Hills Park District. "There's not so much snow today, but we've got one ice rink open for people to ice skate, and we've go plenty of s'mores."

The s'mores were Gibson Jannusch's favorite part of the festival. With the help of his mom, Leslie, the Vernon Hills 4-year-old toasted his marshmallow by the fire before sandwiching it between graham crackers and chocolate.

They were accompanied by Gibson's sister, Avery, 2, and dad, Carl.

"It's really fun, there's a lot for the kids to do, and the dogs are nice and cute," Leslie Jannusch said.