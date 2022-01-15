Sled dogs and s'mores draw visitors to Winterfest in Vernon Hills
With the exception of a lack of snow on the sled hill due to a recent thaw, Winterfest went on as planned at the Century Park Pavilion in Vernon Hills Saturday.
Ice skating, s'mores by the fire, sled dog demonstrations and rides on a horse drawn, rubber-tired "sleigh" were part of the festivities at the three-hour event that was expected to draw 200 people.
"It's a nice outdoor activity that people can do," said Jack Scherer, recreation supervisor for the Vernon Hills Park District. "There's not so much snow today, but we've got one ice rink open for people to ice skate, and we've go plenty of s'mores."
The s'mores were Gibson Jannusch's favorite part of the festival. With the help of his mom, Leslie, the Vernon Hills 4-year-old toasted his marshmallow by the fire before sandwiching it between graham crackers and chocolate.
They were accompanied by Gibson's sister, Avery, 2, and dad, Carl.
"It's really fun, there's a lot for the kids to do, and the dogs are nice and cute," Leslie Jannusch said.