Malfunctioning torch sparks Addison house fire

An Addison homeowner tried to extinguish a malfunctioning handheld gas torch in a basement toilet Thursday evening, sparking a fire that Addison Fire Protection District officials say caused $8,000 in damage to the house.

Firefighters were called to the single-family, split-level house on the 1800 block of Kings Point South Drive just before 6 p.m. after the homeowner called 911, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished within two minutes of arrival.

The fire was contained to the basement bathroom and no injuries were reported.

The homeowner was trying to light a fire in the fireplace when the handheld torch malfunctioned. The homeowner "tossed it in the toilet" to try and extinguish it, fire officials said.

Fire officials said the home's smoke detector operated properly.

The homeowner was allowed to return to the house after firefighters departed 45 minutes later, fire officials said.