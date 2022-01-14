Chase bank branch in Addison robbed

Authorities say this man robbed a Chase bank branch around 11 a.m. Friday at 600 W. Lake St. in Addison. Courtesy of the FBI

A Chase bank branch was robbed around 11 a.m. Friday at 600 W. Lake St. in Addison.

The FBI said a man gave a bank worker a note demanding money but did not display a weapon or make any threats.

The robber is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He wore sunglasses, a Chicago Bears knit cap with an orange "C" on the front, a black-and-gray Ecko Unlimited puffy jacket, a multicolored face mask and a white collared undershirt. He carried a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (312) 421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov.