Chase bank branch in Addison robbed
Updated 1/14/2022 4:42 PM
A Chase bank branch was robbed around 11 a.m. Friday at 600 W. Lake St. in Addison.
The FBI said a man gave a bank worker a note demanding money but did not display a weapon or make any threats.
The robber is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He wore sunglasses, a Chicago Bears knit cap with an orange "C" on the front, a black-and-gray Ecko Unlimited puffy jacket, a multicolored face mask and a white collared undershirt. He carried a gray backpack.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call (312) 421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.