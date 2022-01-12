Police: Couple carjacked by gunman at Hawthorn Mall
Updated 1/12/2022 1:29 PM
A couple was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills Saturday, according to Vernon Hills police.
At 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 8, police responded to a call at the parking lot near the mall's Triocci Beauty Salon.
The couple was loading up a Chevrolet Equinox when an unknown man stepped out of a white vehicle and approached them, police said.
The man displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded the couple's keys. The couple complied, and no one was injured, police said.
Police described the suspect as being 6 foot 3 inches in height with a thin build. The man drove away from the parking lot in an unknown direction on Townline Road, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.