Police: Couple carjacked by gunman at Hawthorn Mall

Vernon Hills police are investigating a weekend carjacking at Hawthorn Mall by a lone gunman. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A couple was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills Saturday, according to Vernon Hills police.

At 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 8, police responded to a call at the parking lot near the mall's Triocci Beauty Salon.

The couple was loading up a Chevrolet Equinox when an unknown man stepped out of a white vehicle and approached them, police said.

The man displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded the couple's keys. The couple complied, and no one was injured, police said.

Police described the suspect as being 6 foot 3 inches in height with a thin build. The man drove away from the parking lot in an unknown direction on Townline Road, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.