Schaumburg woman finishes 2nd to "Jeopardy!" champ

A Schaumburg woman couldn't unseat "Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider in Monday's episode.

Jenni Govea placed second with $400. Amy Schneider, who extended her winning streak to 29 days, finished with $15,800.

It was the first episode aired since Schneider -- already the highest-earning woman in the show's history -- hit $1 million in total regular season earnings. Monday's victory puts Schneider three wins away from tying James Holzhauer, a former Naperville resident, for No. 3 in the record book for most consecutive games won.

During a break, interim host Ken Jennings asked Govea about her sewing hobby. The operations generalist said she's sewn "lots of costumes," including Pokemon, superheroes and princesses, for her children.

"My favorite customers are my kids," Govea said on the show. "They are my only customers, in fact."

Govea and Schneider traded correct answers at the episode's start. But by Final Jeopardy, the reigning champion held a comfortable lead of $25,800 to Govea's $7,400 and New Hampshire boiler operator David Petersen's $4,600.

Final Jeopardy stumped everyone. None of the contestants correctly answered the clue: On his deathbed in France in 1890, he told his brother, "The sadness will last forever." The correct answer? Vincent Van Gogh.

Govea answered "Who is Napoleon?" and wagered $7,000, dropping her total to $400.

She could not be reached for comment Monday evening.