U.S. Postal Service says it's working to fix delivery issues in Mount Prospect

U.S. Postal Service officials say they're aware of mail delivery delays in Mount Prospect and are working to resolve them. AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

It might be nice not to receive the monthly bills in the mail, but that doesn't mean they stop being due.

So Mount Prospect Sylvia Rudek was understandably concerned when the new year arrived but her customary beginning-of-the-month mail, including important items such as credit card bills, did not.

After learning over social media that other Mount Prospect residents were having the same difficulty, Rudek said she called the post office on Thursday and was told her mail would be coming. On Sunday, Rudek said matters seem to have improved over the weekend.

"I did get the mail that I was hoping to get," she said.

When contacted Friday, the United States Postal Service Chicago/Illinois District 1 office issued a statement saying it is committed to providing the best possible service and apologizing for any inconvenience.

"Local management is aware of delivery issues in Mount Prospect and is taking steps to address the concerns," the statement reads. "We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times."

The statement said the postal service is experiencing some of the same pandemic-related issues as many businesses, but works quickly to resolve customer concerns.

Customers experiencing difficulties should visit usps.com and click on "Contact us" at the bottom of our homepage, or visit https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/.