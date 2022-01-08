U.S. Rep. Casten tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing 'mild symptoms'

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten announced Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms."

In a statement, the Downers Grove Democrat said has been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Casten praised the work of scientists and health care workers and encouraged people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

"I am isolating and will follow all of the required health protocols to keep my family, staff and community safe," Casten said in his statement.