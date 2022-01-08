Three family members charged in death of 6-year-old North Chicago boy

Three family members have been charged in connection with the death of a missing 6-year-old North Chicago boy whose body was recovered Saturday morning in Indiana, authorities said.

The mother of Damari Perry, 38-year-old Jannie M. Perry, was charged by the Lake County State's Attorney's Office with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, Damari's brother, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Another sibling faces charges in Lake County's juvenile court.

The defendants are expected to appear in court Sunday morning for a bond hearing. Prosecutors said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues and the autopsy is completed next week in Indiana.

North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez said in a statement the body of Damari Perry was discovered by FBI agents and North Chicago detectives near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary. According to authorities, Perry was reported missing Wednesday by his mother and a sibling.

The family initially provided information to authorities indicating Damari might be missing in Skokie. However, investigators discovered contradictory evidence and shifted attention to the boy's North Chicago home.

Because of the involvement of out-of-state witnesses, the FBI headed the investigation. Authorities said witness interviews, including multiple juveniles, led to the discovery of Damari's body.

"Our hearts ache over the murder of 6-year-old Damari Perry," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.