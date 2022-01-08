Body of 6-year-old North Chicago boy recovered in Indiana

Three adult family members are in custody in connection with the death of a missing 6-year-old North Chicago boy whose body was recovered Saturday morning in Indiana, authorities said.

North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez said in a statement the body of Damari Perry was discovered by FBI agents and North Chicago police detectives in an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary. According to ABC 7 Chicago, Perry was reported missing Wednesday but was last seen on Tuesday.

While no charges have been filed yet, Perez said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is working the case with the North Chicago Police Department.

Indiana State Police and Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office assisted in the recovery of the body. Perez said an autopsy will be conducted in the near future.

Perez said all juvenile members of the family are with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, North Chicago police said Perry and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party Tuesday in the Skokie area. Perry's sister told police she had several drinks at the party, fell asleep and awoke to find her brother and an adult man no longer there.