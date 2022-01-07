What caused 20 vehicles to get flats on I-294 Friday morning? State police aren't sure

About 20 vehicles on Interstate 294 near Des Plaines were disabled by flat tires Friday morning, possibly after running over large chunks of ice or concrete, police said.

Reports started coming in about 5:45 a.m. All the cars were headed north near Touhy Avenue, and all the damage occurred before Illinois State Police troopers showed up about 6:05 a.m., state police Master Sgt. Anton Manuel said.

The motorists reported hitting large pieces of debris in the roadway, Manuel said. Because it was dark, they weren't sure what they hit, Manuel said. But some thought it was ice or concrete, he said.

If it was ice, it may have come off the top of a semitrailer truck traveling down the highway, Manuel said.

Remarkably, all of the drivers safely got to either the left or right shoulders of the highway, and the morning traffic flow wasn't affected, Manuel said.

Some were able to change the damaged tires and drive on. But a dozen motorists needed assistance, Manuel said.

State troopers and Illinois Tollway maintenance workers scoured the area for signs of what caused the damage, but no debris was found.

"They were unable to locate anything," Manuel said.

Whatever was in the roadway may have been crushed by passing cars or pushed off the side of the highway, Manuel said.

Police don't suspect foul play.