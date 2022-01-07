Residents displaced by fire at Woodridge apartment building
Updated 1/7/2022 1:32 PM
Residents were displaced but no one was injured in an early-morning fire Friday at a Woodridge apartment building.
The fire was reported at 5:09 a.m. at an 18-unit building at 2206 Country Club Drive, according to a news release from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.
Woodridge police officers arrived first, and reported seeing flames coming from the roof. They started evacuating residents from the building.
The fire was under control after about a half-hour.
Ambulances and a warming center were provided to keep residents warm.
A cause has not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.
