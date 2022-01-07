Residents displaced by fire at Woodridge apartment building

A firefighter examines damage after a fire Friday morning in an apartment building at 2206 Country Club Drive in Woodridge. courtesy of the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Residents were displaced but no one was injured in an early-morning fire Friday at a Woodridge apartment building.

The fire was reported at 5:09 a.m. at an 18-unit building at 2206 Country Club Drive, according to a news release from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.

Woodridge police officers arrived first, and reported seeing flames coming from the roof. They started evacuating residents from the building.

The fire was under control after about a half-hour.

Ambulances and a warming center were provided to keep residents warm.

A cause has not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.