Teen charged with shooting woman during late-night carjacking in Westmont

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a Westmont woman in the leg and hijacking her car at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Prosecutors Thursday told juvenile court Judge Anthony Coco they want the case transferred to adult court. Coco ordered the boy to be detained, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release.

The boy, who lives in Westmont, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Authorities said around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Suffield Gardens apartment complex on West 63rd Street, where they found a 54-year-old woman had been shot.

The woman was returning home and parked near her apartment. When she opened her car door, the boy pointed the gun at her face and ordered her to get out, authorities said. He then shot her, pulled her out by the hood of her coat and drove her car off east on 63rd, authorities said.

An Oak Brook police officer saw the car 11 minutes later on Route 83. The officer followed the car to eastbound I-290, then Mannheim Road, with the boy allegedly driving faster than 100 mph. He crashed as he got off the highway, authorities said.

Police found a loaded P80 polymer gun without a serial number and an extended ammunition magazine in the car, the news release said.

Authorities said the woman is expected to recover from her injury.

The boy is next due in court Jan. 10.