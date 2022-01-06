Driver killed in Winfield Road crash with truck

A 22-year-old driver was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semitrailer truck on Winfield Road near Wheaton, DuPage County sheriff's officials said.

A Subaru heading south in front of Assumption Cemetery slid into the opposing lanes just before 11:11 a.m. Wednesday and was struck by a semi-truck traveling north, according to the sheriff's department.

The sole occupant of the Subaru, a Winfield man, was killed upon impact.

The fatal collision left a stretch of Winfield Road closed between Roosevelt and Mack roads until 3:45 p.m. while the sheriff's forensic investigation unit processed the crash scene.

No traffic citations have been issued as of Thursday. Illinois State Police are conducting a safety inspection of the semi-truck.

No other details were released about the crash.