COVID-19 update: 7,098 hospitalized, 104 more deaths, 44,089 new cases

Illinois vaccine providers have administered more than 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 3.2 million booster doses. John Starks | Staff Photographer, March 2021

State health officials today reported 7,098 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, 256 more than the previous day.

Of those hospitalized, 1,119 are in the ICU, a 10.8% increase from a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 104 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 44,089 new cases of the respiratory disease.

It's the first time more than 100 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in a single day since Feb. 11, 2021. It's also the highest number of new cases reported in a single day.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 28,260 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19, while 2,339,534 cases have been diagnosed.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 14.7%, up from 14.2% the day before.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported 58,684 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered across the state to 19,475,871.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 64.5% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 40% have received a booster.