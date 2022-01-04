Benedictine monks cut ties with Benet Academy months after school hired coach in same-sex marriage
Updated 1/4/2022 6:20 PM
A group of Benedictine monks are cutting ties with a west suburban Catholic high school months after the school, under mounting pressure, hired a woman in a same-sex marriage.
Benet Chancellor Abbot Austin Murphy announced St. Procopius Abbey's decision to separate from the school "after much deliberation" in a letter dated Tuesday.
"Events in recent months have been an occasion for the Benedictine monks of St. Procopius Abbey to examine their future relationship with Benet Academy. After much deliberation, the monks as a community have discerned that they no longer have the resources needed for the governance and oversight of the Academy," the letter signed by Murphy and board Chairman Dennis Flynn said.
