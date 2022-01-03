 

FBI looking for suspect in Woodridge bank robbery

    Courtesy of the FBI

 
By Nicola Andrews
Daily Herald correspondent
A BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge was robbed Monday morning.
A BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge was robbed Monday morning by a man who passed a note to a teller, the FBI said.

