Two charged with carjacking in West Chicago garage

A pair of Chicago men are behind bars in the DuPage County jail facing charges alleging they carjacked a man at gunpoint in his West Chicago garage last week.

Tyrell Loury, 19, of the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, and Andre Turner, 19, of the 7500 block of Winchester Avenue, each face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle stemming from the Dec. 29 carjacking, DuPage County authorities said Sunday.

Both appeared in court Saturday, when a judge ordered each held on $600,000 bail.

Authorities said West Chicago police were called to a home on Alamance Drive at about 6:36 p.m. Dec. 29 about a vehicular hijacking.

The resident told police he had just entered his Mercedes-Benz in the attached garage when he heard a voice from the driver's side door say "give me your keys." He then saw two men wearing masks, one of them pointing a gun at his stomach, authorities said.

After the resident got out of the vehicle, one of the carjackers got in and drove away, while the second got into a white car parked in front of the home and drove off, DuPage County prosecutors said.

Authorities said that with the assistance of a Chicago Police Department helicopter, the stolen vehicle was followed to the South Side until it parked near 65th Street and King Drive. Two men, later identified as the defendants, got out of the vehicle and began to flee, authorities said.

Chicago police captured Loury after a brief foot chase, during which one of the men through a loaded Springfield XDM .45-caliber handgun in a dumpster, prosecutors said. Turner was taken into custody Dec. 31 in Chicago, authorities said.

"As I have said countless times before, if you commit the type of violent crime alleged in this case in DuPage County, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in an announcement of the arrests. "I commend the West Chicago Police Department for their efforts which, when combined with the power of a Chicago police helicopter, led to the quick, peaceful apprehension of the defendants in this case."

Loury and Turner are scheduled to return to court Jan. 24. If convicted of the charges, each faces 21 to 45 years in prison.