Three men dead after wrong way crash on I-290 near Mannheim

Three men died after a sedan driving the wrong way on I-290 crashed into another car, police said. Daily Herald file photo

Three men were killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road, south of O'Hare Airport, authorities said.

A 24-year-old Chicago man driving a Mazda sedan caused the crash at around 5:13 a.m. by driving the wrong way on the westbound lanes of I-290 near Mannheim, according to a news release issued Saturday evening by the Illinois State Police.

The man driving the Mazda crashed head-on into a Nissan sedan that was driven by a 23-year-old Chicago man and had a 24-year-old Chicago man in the passenger seat, police said.

All three men were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. The names of the three men were not released by police.

All lanes of I-290 were closed from 5:28 a.m. while emergency crews were on the scene, police said. Traffic was restored around 9 a.m.

Investigators continue to look into the crash, police said.