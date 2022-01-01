Police shoot two in Westmont BMW burglary

Three men were injured -- two of them shot -- when Westmont police responded to an early-morning burglary call Friday at a BMW dealership on Ogden Avenue, according to a news release put out on the department's Facebook page.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

At 4:27 a.m. Friday, two Westmont officers in a marked squad car pulled up in front of Laurel BMW on Ogden Avenue and saw two people leave the dealership in a hurry and join two others waiting in a white Acura, the release said.

When the officers "verbally engaged with the suspects" the Acura's driver headed straight for one of the officers, the release said, and the officer shot at the car, hitting on person in the chest and leaving another with a graze wound.

That officer had to use his free hand to push away from the car to avoid being hit, the release said.

As it was leaving the lot, the Acura hit a cement parking barrier, severely damaging the car, before driving east on Ogden Avenue and heading north on Route 83 into Oak Brook before losing control and crashing into a ditch.

All four occupants began to run from the wreck but were soon apprehended by officers from other departments who came to assist.

The Acura had been stolen recently from Lake County, the release said, and four guns were recovered from the scene -- three from inside the car and a fourth near the driver's door.

All four are in police custody. The one who was shot in the chest remains in the hospital. That person is expected to live, police said.

The person with the graze wound and a third who was not shot were treated for "minor" injuries.

It's standard protocol that because shooting was involved the two officers will be put on paid administrative leave while the matter is reviewed.

Westmont Police, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigations Team Public Integrity Task Force and Forensic Investigation Unit and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office are all investigating the case, the release said.

No information has been released about the suspects, pending charges being filed.