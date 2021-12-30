Woman shot at Westmont hotel

A woman was shot Wednesday evening at the Oak Brook Hills Hotel and Conference Center in Westmont, according to Westmont police.

The woman was hit in the leg. She was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening and that she was in stable condition.

Police said Wednesday night they had not identified an offender and that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

They could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Oak Brook, Burr Ridge, Hinsdale and Downers Grove police assisted with the initial investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westmont tip line at (630) 981-6310 or send an email to chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov.

The hotel, operated by the Hilton chain, is at 3500 Midwest Road.