Report: Woman shot twice at Westmont hotel

ABC 7 Chicago is reporting a woman was shot twice at a hotel in Westmont Wednesday night and the suspect remains at large.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center at 3500 Midwest Road.

ABC 7 reports a Westmont village spokesman said the victim was taken to nearby Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect is said to have fled the area and is not in custody.