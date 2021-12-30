Illinois records 30,386 new COVID-19 cases, most ever in one day

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased by 218 patients in Illinois over the past 24 hours and there are now 5,689 patients being treated throughout the state. Associated Press File Photo/February 2020

Illinois set another grim record today with the diagnosis of 30,386 new cases of COVID-19, the most ever in a single day.

Almost 15.5% of all tests recorded today yielded a new case of the disease, Illinois Department of Public Health records show.

State health officials today also reported 5,689 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, up 218 patients from the day before.

Of those hospitalized, 1,010 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 87 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as the new infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 27,821, while 2,149,548 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 10.2%, the first time it's been in double digits in more than a year.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials reported an additional 70,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 19,176,277 doses since they became available in December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 64.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.