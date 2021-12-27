House fire in Bloomingdale causes $200,000 in damage
Bloomingdale Fire Protection District officials reported no injuries in a Sunday night house fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
Firefighters were called to the home on the 200 block of Cardinal Drive at 7:43 p.m.
Fire officials said they were alerted by a resident of the house who reported smoke inside the home.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered light smoke showing outside.
Smoke detectors inside the house were activated and a fire was located in the basement. It was extinguished within 30 minutes, fire officials said. Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the house was deemed uninhabitable by inspectors.
