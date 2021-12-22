Driver charged with reckless homicide in 2020 crash that killed Wood Dale woman

Sue Turco of Wood Dale, shown her in 2016 with granddaughter Aubrey Hunter, was killed in a crash in Bensenville last year. A Morton Grove man blamed for the collision was charged last week with reckless homicide. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

A Morton Grove man faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed a beloved Wood Dale resident last year.

James Stavropoulos, 54, of the 5600 block of Main Street, was charged Dec. 15, according to DuPage County records. He turned himself in to Bensenville police Tuesday, a spokesman for the village said.

Stavropoulos faces one count of reckless homicide alleging he was driving in a manner likely to cause death or great bodily harm at the time of the Nov. 8, 2020, crash that killed Suzanne "Sue" Turco.

Authorities said Turco, 59, was pulling into the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue at Route 83 in Bensenville when her car was hit by a vehicle going at least 80 mph, twice the speed limit.

Turco, a lifelong resident of Wood Dale, operated a home-based beautician business, was a school crossing guard and taught exercise classes in a variety of venues, including the Wood Dale Park District and Lynfred Winery.

She was the leader of the park district's teams in the Daily Herald's "The Fittest Loser" contests.

Stavropoulos is free after posting $10,000 bail. His next scheduled court appearance was not immediately available Wednesday.