Park Ridge woman reported missing

A missing-person alert was issued Tuesday night for an 83-year-old Park Ridge woman

According to the state police, Diane Styczen was last seen driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plate KJW584 at 11:45 a.m. near 1620 Birch St.

Styczen is white, stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Authorities say she has a medical condition that puts her in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Styczen's whereabouts should call the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5252 or dial 911.